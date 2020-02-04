Upcoming Seminar: “The Future of China’s Foreign Relations”

The Frederick S. Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future invites you to attend an upcoming seminar, “The Future of China’s Foreign Relations,” on Tuesday, February 11 from 4:00 – 5:30 pm at the Pardee Center, 67 Bay State Road.

The seminar will feature a panel discussion including Michele Geraci (Former Under-Secretary of State, Ministry of Economic Development – Italian Government), Jorge Heine (Research Professor, Pardee School of Global Studies), and Min Ye (Associate Professor, Pardee School of Global Studies). The panel will be moderated by Pardee School Dean Adil Najam.

This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP below.





RSVP *Required fields. First Name Last Name Email * Affiliation Yes, I would like to receive your email newsletters Yes No



Panelists

Michele Geraci

Michele Geraci is former Under-Secretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, responsible for Trade and Investment and the main promoter of MoU on Belt & Road between Italy and China. Prior to that, he lived for ten years in China where he analyzed the Chinese economy and was a professor of finance in various universities, including Nottingham, NYU-Shanghai and Zhejiang University. Prior to moving to China, Mr. Geraci was an Investment Banker in the City of London and an Electronic Engineer for over 20 years. Immediately before taking his role as undersecretary, he was named as a choice among four nominees for Italy’s Prime Minister. He is a frequent guest on major international media and has been awarded the Italian Knighthood honour by Italian President Mattarella. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan.

Jorge Heine

Ambassador Jorge Heine is a lawyer, IR scholar and diplomat with a special interest in the international politics of the Global South. He was most recently a Public Policy Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington D.C. (2018-2019). He has served as ambassador of Chile to China (2014-2017), to India (2003-2007) and to South Africa (1994-1999), and as a Cabinet Minister in the Chilean Government. A past Vice-President of the International Political Science Association (IPSA), he was CIGI Professor of Global Governance at the Balsillie School of International Affairs, Wilfrid Laurier University, from 2007 to 2017, and a Distinguished Fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI). He has been a Guggenheim Fellow; a Visiting Fellow at St Antony’s College, Oxford University; a United Nations Research Fellow at the Economic Commision for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC); a Visiting Professor of Political Science at the University of Konstanz; and the Pablo Neruda Visiting Professor of Latin American Studies at the University of Paris.

He is currently a non-resident Wilson Center Global Fellow at The Wilson Center in Washington D.C., a non-resident Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for China and Globalization (CCG) in Beijing, and an Honorary Visiting Professor of International Relations at the University of Sichuan in Chengdu. He has been a consultant to the United Nations, the Ford Foundation, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Trinidad&Tobago Ministry of External Affairs, Oxford Analytica and Frost&Sullivan. A past president of the Caribbean Studies Association and of the Chilean Political Science Association, he served on the board of the Institute of International Relations (IIR) of the University of the West Indies, and was the first chair of the jury for the Luciano Tomassini International Relations Award of the Latin American Studies Association (LASA) in 2011-2012.

He is on the editorial board of Diplomacy & Foreign Policy, World Affairs, Estudios Internacionales, Pensamiento Propio and the South African Journal of International Affairs. He has published fifteen books, including 21st Century Democracy Promotion in the Americas ( with B. Weiffen, Routledge, 2015); the Oxford Handbook of Modern Diplomacy ( with A. Cooper and R.Thakur, Oxford University Press, 2013,2015); and The Dark Side of Globalization ( with R.Thakur, UN University Press, 2011), and some 100 journal articles and book chapters. An active commentator on current affairs, he is frequently interviewed by international media and has written for The New York Times, the Washington Post and the International Herald Tribune. He holds a law degree from the University of Chile, a B.Phil. in Modern Political Analysis from York University in England and an M.A. and a PhD in Political Science from Stanford University in California.

Min Ye

Min Ye is the author of The Belt Road and Beyond: State-Mobilized Globalization in China: 1998–2018 (Cambridge University Press, 2020), Diasporas and Foreign Direct Investment in China and India (Cambridge University Press, 2014), and The Making of Northeast Asia (with Kent Calder, Stanford University Press, 2010). Her articles, “China’s Outbound Direct Investment: Regulation and Representation,” “Competing Cooperation in Asia Pacific: TPP, RCEP, and the New Silk Road,” and “Conditions and Utility of Diffusion by Diasporas” have appeared in Modern China Studies (2013), Journal of Asian Security (2015), and Journal of East Asian Studies (2016).

Ye was the director of East Asian Studies program from 2010 to 2014 and launched the new major in Asian Studies at Boston University. She also served as a visiting scholar at Fudan University, Zhejiang University, and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in China, as well as Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in India, Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the National University of Singapore. In addition, she has consulted Chinese state-owned companies and private companies on outbound investment.

Ye has received grants and fellowships in the U.S and Asia, including a Smith Richardson Foundation grant (2016-2018), East Asia Peace, Prosperity, and Governance fellowship (2013), Princeton-Harvard China and the World Program postdoctoral fellowship (2009-2010), and Millennium Education Scholarship in Japan (2006). In 2014-2016, the National Committee on the U.S-China Relations selects Min Ye as a Public Intellectual Program fellow.

Adil Najam

Dr. Adil Najam (عادل نجم) is the inaugural Dean of the Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University which was founded in 2014 with a generous gift from BU alum Frederick S. Pardee. He is also a Professor of International Relations and of Earth and Environment. Earlier, Prof. Adil Najam served as Vice Chancellor of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in Lahore, Pakistan and as the Director of the Boston University Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future. In addition to Boston University, Prof. Najam has taught at MIT and at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. His research focuses on issues of global public policy, especially those related to global climate change, South Asia, Muslim countries, environment and development, and human development.

Prof. Najam was a co-author for the Third and Fourth Assessments of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC); work for which the scientific panel was awarded the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for advancing the public understanding of climate change science. In 2008 he was invited by the United Nations Secretary-General to serve on the UN Committee on Development (CDP). He was a member of the President of Pakistan’s Special Task Force on Human Development (2001) and served on Pakistan’s Presidential Commission on Higher Education (2002). In 2010 he was awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence), one of Pakistan’s highest civil awards by the President of Pakistan. In 2019 he was appointed to the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs.

Dr. Najam has written over 100 scholarly papers and book chapters. His recent books include: South Asia 2060: Envisioning Regional Futures (2013); How Immigrants Impact their Homelands (2013); The Future of South-South Economic Relations (2012); Envisioning a Sustainable Development Agenda for Trade and Environment (2007); Trade and Environment: A Resourcebook (2007); Pakistanis in America: Portrait of a Giving Community (2006); Global Environmental Governance: A Reform Agenda (2006); Environment, Development and Human Security: Perspectives from South Asia (2003); and Civic Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development (2002). He was also the lead author for the 2017 Pakistan National Human Development Report on Youth.

He is a past winner of MIT’s Goodwin Medal for Effective Teaching, the Fletcher School Paddock Teaching Award, and the Stein Rokan Award of the International Political Science Association, the ARNOVA Emerging Scholar Award, and the Pakistan Television Medal for Outstanding Achievement. In 2011, he was elected a Trustee on the International Board of WWF; and in 2013 elected a Trustee of The Asia Foundation (TAF). He is the Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of the Switzerland-based Luc Hoffmann Institute. He has been a Council Member of the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) in Vienna, Austria; and was the Board Chair of the South Asia Network of Development and Environmental Economics (SANDEE). He is also a past Board Chair of Leadership for Environment and Development (LEAD), Pakistan. Dr. Najam has also served on the Academic Council of the South Asian University (SAU), New Delhi, India and the Syndicate (Board) of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, Pakistan. He continues to serve as a Board’s Visiting Committee member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Prof. Najam is frequently interviewed by and writes for the popular media and is the founding editor of the award-winning blog Pakistaniat.com.